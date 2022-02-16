These four rechargeable AAAs will replace single-use batteries for $14, more in New Green Deals

While the devices in our homes that use traditional batteries is dwindling with many brands moving to built-in rechargeable alternatives, it never hurts to have a few AAAs on hand for products that require them. Instead of buying single-use batteries that get thrown away after the charge is depleted, consider picking up a 4-pack of rechargeable AAAs with a charger while it’s on sale for $14 from its normal going rate of $25. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Stop buying single-use batteries and pick up these rechargeable AAAs

Delipow Battery Store (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Rechargeable AAA Batteries with Charger for $13.99 Prime shipped with the code JG3B2ILP at checkout. For comparison, it normally goes for $25 and today’s deal comes within $1 of our last mention form October of last year. If you’re ready to kick single-user batteries to the curb, then this is a great way to do just that. Each battery here is rechargeable and lasts for up to 1,500 cycles, meaning that all four combined can replace up to 6,000 single-use batteries that you would normally have thrown away. Plus, the charger itself will work for other AAA batteries that you pick up from the brand, making this a versatile purchase as well.

Our exclusive deal drops this corded Greenworks electric snow blower down to $153

Helping you tackle any remaining snowstorms this winter, Greenworks is partnering with 9to5Toys to offer our readers an exclusive discount on its 13A 20-inch Corded Electric Snow Blower. Right now, applying code 9TO5TOYS20 at checkout will drop the price down to $152.99 shipped. Normally fetching upwards of $230, it just dropped to $190 with today’s offer taking off an additional 20%. Not only is that $13 below our previous mention, but also a new all-time low, as well. Marking one of the brand’s first forays into the world of more winter-ready tools, its recent corded electric snow blower just launched at the end of last year. Arriving with a 20-inch deck, this is more than capable of clearing off the driveway, sidewalks, and patios. It is able to throw snow 20-feet off to the side and is powered by a 13A motor with a pair of LED lights to complete the package.

Metakoo Cybertrack 100 e-bike with 37 mile range falls to $550

Woot is offering a selection of electric bikes, scooters, and hoverboard deals. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will be added to your cart at checkout. Our top pick is the Metakoo Cybertrack 100 26-inch e-bike on sale for $550. For comparison, it has a $999 list price direct from Metakoo, was $799 when we reviewed it last year, and today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked all-time.

The Cybertrack 100 packs a 375Wh battery that can be fully charged in just three hours, lasting up to 37 miles before it’s time to plug back in. The 350W brushless motor can also propel the bike up to 20 MPH as well. There’s both throttle and pedal assist modes to choose from, depending on if you want to put forth the effort to ride or just sit back, relax, and cruise. You’ll also find front suspension as well as dual disk brakes as well as Shimano 21-speed gears. Take a closer look in our hands-on review, and see why we called this e-bike “a cheap off-road electric bike that doesn’t feel cheap.”

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.