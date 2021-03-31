Lexus unveils electric SUV concept that is ‘symbolic’ of its next-generation vehicles

Lexus has unveiled a new electric SUV concept, the “LF-Z Electrified,” but it’s not something it plans to bring to production. Rather, the automaker says that it is “symbolic” of its next-generation Lexus.

Toyota, Lexus’s parent company, has notoriously been a laggard in the auto industry when it comes to battery-electric vehicles.

The Japanese automaker has heavily invested in hybrids and fuel cell hydrogen vehicles – betting that those technologies would dominate the green transition of the industry.

As it became clear that the company’s bet didn’t work out as battery-electric vehicles started to take over. Toyota even tried to lobby governments to slow down the transition and spread some misleading information about electric vehicles.

Nonetheless, the automaker recently announced plans to introduce its first all-electric vehicles, but at this point, it’s clear that it is doing it reluctantly.

And now, Lexus, Toyota’s luxury brand, is unveiling one of its first all-electric vehicle, but it’s just a concept.

The Lexus LF-Z Electrified

Automakers sometimes release concept vehicles that are early versions of what is destined to be a production vehicle available to customers.

Other times though, automakers will unveil concepts without any plan to ever bring such vehicles to production. Instead, they serve as design studies.

The Lexus LF-Z Electrified falls under the latter category.

The electric SUV is not something destined for production. Instead, Toyota says that it envisions what Lexus will make “by 2025”:

“Today Lexus held the world premiere of “LF-Z Electrified”, a conceptual BEV that incorporates driving performance, styling, and technologies envisioned for realization by 2025. It features ideal dynamic balance achieved through the optimal placement of the battery and electric motors, as well as, among others, a new four-wheel driving force control technology known as “DIRECT4″ that generates a superior and highly flexible driving performance, setting the LF-Z Electrified apart from conventional vehicles. Also, in the near future, Lexus plans to incorporate technologies and advanced infotainment functions that will further enrich our customers’ mobility experience.”

In a press release, Toyota wrote that the vehicle is “symbolic” of the brand’s transformation:

“The LF-Z Electrified is a BEV concept vehicle that is symbolic of Lexus’s brand transformation and incorporates driving performance, styling, and advanced technology set to be realized by 2025.”

Here are a few pictures of Lexus’s new “symbolic” electric SUV:

Here are the specs of the Lexus LF-Z Electrified:

Length (mm) 4,880 Width (mm) 1,960 Height (mm) 1,600 Wheelbase (mm) 2,950 Weight (kg) 2,100 Cruising Range [WLTP] (km) 600 Battery Capacity (kWh) 90 Charging Power (kW) 150 Battery Lithium Ion Battery Cooling method Liquid 0-100km Acceleration (sec) 3.0 Maximum Speed (km/h) 200 Maximum Power (kW) / Maximum Torque (Nm) 400 / 700

Electrek‘s take

We are in 2021 and Toyota is still unveiling battery-electric concept vehicles not intended for production.

Today, people are tired of seeing concepts of what electric vehicles will be in the future.

As much as Toyota will deny it, battery-electric vehicles are a solution now and people are looking at them for their next vehicle.

They don’t want to see something that can give you an idea of what might be available in 2025.

If Lexus wants to be on pace in the electric vehicle transition and compete with its competitors in the luxury segment, it should have at least one all-electric vehicle available globally and several already announced all-electric vehicles about to enter production.

Instead, it is unveiling a new concept of something that could look like something available in 2025.

I don’t know about you, but this strategy is giving me doubts about Toyota’s survival in this industry transition.

