Quick Charge Podcast: February 8, 2022

- President Biden finally acknowledges Tesla as ‘America’s largest EV maker,’ calming Elon Musk fans
- Ford CEO: We would rival Tesla right now if we were producing enough electric vehicles
- Volvo Cars to invest over $1 billion to upgrade Swedish plant with tech-like mega casting for its next generation of BEVs
- Subaru opens reservations for Solterra EV and announces a charging partnership with EVgo
- First 10,000 Ford Pro E-Transit deliveries begin as Ford looks for ways to increase production in Kansas City
- Ford CEO says company will reduce allocations to dealers charging ‘unreasonable’ markups on F-150 Lightning electric pickup
- CATL continues reign as the world’s largest EV battery manufacturer for a fifth straight year
- Nikola Motors (NKLA) loses its whole supply chain leadership, puts hiring freeze as situation looks dire
