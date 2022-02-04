Podcast: Interview with Tesla hater/FSD Beta tester Taylor Ogan, FSD rolling stop, Tesla cathode factory, Kia EV6 and more
This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including an interview with Tesla hater/FSD Beta tester Taylor Ogan, recall of Full Self-Driving Beta’s rolling stop feature, Tesla’s new cathode factory, and more.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- We are starting the show by exposing Tesla hater/FSD Beta tester Taylor Ogan
- Elon Musk: I would be shocked if Tesla does not achieve Full Self-Driving that is safer than human drivers this year (and 5 years ahead of everyone)
- Tesla is hit by ‘safety recall’ of all Full Self-Driving Beta cars over ‘rolling stop’ feature, will have to roll it back
- Elon Musk accuses AP reporter of being a lobbyist, sets fans against him on Twitter over Tesla recall article
- Tesla releases new Full Self-Driving Beta software update (10.10) to remove ‘rolling stop,’ address some edge cases and more
- Tesla updates Supercharger map with many new upcoming stations and timelines
- Tesla expands program to open Supercharger network to electric cars from other automakers in Norway and France
- Tesla applies to build giant new cathode factory for battery production next to ‘Gigafactory Texas’
- Tesla launches new ‘Charge Stats’ feature to give owners more access to their charging info and savings
- Kia EV6 first drive: 10 things I didn’t know about the big 310-mile every-person sportwagon
