Tesla updates Supercharger map with many new upcoming stations and timelines

Tesla has released an updated version of its Supercharger map with many new upcoming stations added and updated timelines for expected completion.

The automaker aims to triple the size of its Supercharger network.

Every year, Tesla releases an updated version of its Supercharger map on its ‘find us‘ page.

With those updates, the automaker adds newly planned stations to the map and updates the timeline of the previously planned stations as those often slip behind schedule.

It can be very difficult to open a new fast-charging station as there are so many stakeholders and a long sequence of work to happen before a new station can open.

Once Tesla knows it wants, or needs, to open a new Supercharger in a specific area, it needs to find a property to build it on and get the property owners to agree to a contract.

Then the automaker needs to design the project, get it approved by the municipality and the local electric utility. Then it needs to schedule a local contractor to do the installation and work with the local utility to get it activated.

If Tesla runs into an issue with just one of those steps, a project can see a significant delay.

We are seeing a lot of that with this new map update as a lot of projects that were shown to be expected in 2021 are now seeing Q3 and Q4 2022 timelines.

But Tesla is still growing the network fast. The automaker went from 23,277 Superchargers at 2,564 stations at the end of 2020 to 31,498 Superchargers at 3,476 stations at the end of 2021.

That’s growing at a 35% year-over-year pace.

However, it is lagging behind vehicle deliveries, which grew 87% during the same period of time – on top of now gradually starting to allow non-Tesla EV owners to use the network.

It also lags behind Tesla’s own goal to triple the Supercharger network in two years.

But we are seeing many new stations planned in this map update including in the Northeast:

It looks like Tesla also added a lot of planned stations in Europe, where it is first allowing non-Tesla EV owners to use the network, and therefore, where demand is expected to grow the fastest.

Let us know in the comment section below if you are finding interesting new stations in your areas.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.