Wheel-E Podcast! VanMoof 31 MPH e-bike, Juiced RipRacer production, Yamaha/Gogoro scooter & more

This week on Electrek’s new Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This week that includes high-speed electric bikes from VanMoof, e-bike copies from Fiido, partnerships between Yamaha/Gogoro, Swedish electric motorcycles coming to the US and lots more…
The new Wheel-E podcast is set to return every two weeks on Electrek’s YouTube channel, Facebook, Linkedin and Twitter. As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
- VanMoof’s dual-motor 31 MPH electric bicycle has over 10,000 reservations, and it’s not even legal
- Funky e-bike review: The $999 DYU R1 electric bike looks odd but works great!
- Behind the scenes look at Juiced’s low-cost 28 MPH RipRacer electric bike production in China
- New Fiido T1 electric cargo bike channels a famous e-bike, yet adds several key upgrades
- Yamaha launches striking new electric scooter that uses Gogoro’s swappable batteries
- Sweden’s stylish RGNT retro-themed electric motorcycles now available for order in the US
