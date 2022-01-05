GM unveils sharp-looking Equinox EV starting at game-changing $30,000 price

At CES today, GM unveiled a sharp-looking Equinox EV, which the automaker says will start at just $30,000 – it will be added to the Chevrolet EV lineup in fall 2023.

As we reported earlier today, CES was big for GM this year with the unveiling of its Silverado electric pickup truck, but the automaker didn’t stop there.

GM ended its CES presentation by “previewing” the Equinox EV with an impressive $30,000 starting price:

Chevrolet will expand its EV lineup in fall 2023 to include the Equinox EV, an affordable, functional compact SUV that will start at an estimated MSRP of around $30,0001 in the U.S. The Equinox EV, which will be launched with both fleet and retail versions, including LT and RS trims, will leverage GM’s Ultium Platform.

The $30,000 MSRP could be a game-changer depending on the specs, which GM didn’t announce.

While it didn’t release specs, the automaker did show a prototype, which is quite sharp-looking:

Steve Hill, Chevrolet vice president, commented on the Equinox EV, unveiling:

The Equinox has always played an important role for Chevrolet as the second-highest selling brand nameplate. Providing an affordable EV option in the industry’s highest volume segment proves Chevy is going to make EVs available to everyone.

The new electric SUV is going to come as 2024 model year at the end of 2023. GM is calling this a “preview”, but with the vehicle coming in less than two years, and is likely going to be close to the production version.

The automaker also confirmed the Blazer EV coming in the Spring of 2023.

Electrek’s Take

At $30,000, if the specs are over 200 miles of range and 150 kW charging, GM might have a very successful EV on its hands, but we don’t know the specs at this point.

If the EV tax credit reform ends up passing, it would make the vehicle cheaper than its gasoline-powered version before gas savings. That’s just game over.

It looks like with the EquinoX EV and Blazer EV being powered by the Ulitum platform, GM is going to start moving away from the Bolt EV/EUV, which are powered by an older platform, and those two EVs are going to take over.

