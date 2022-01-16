Tarform begins delivering its slick-looking US-built electric motorcycles

Brooklyn, New York-based Tarform Motorcycles began sketching out designs for its slick-looking electric motorcycles almost five years ago. Despite pandemic-related setbacks that delayed production, the company is now beginning deliveries on its first electric motorcycles.

These aren’t just any run-of-the-mill bikes though.

Unlike many of the electric motorcycles we see today that take on a more conventional design intended to please the widest audience, Tarform focused on a more bespoke, hand-made direction from the beginning.

It wasn’t an easy task, and the pandemic sure didn’t help. But as the company explained, those long nights (and years) were worth it as Tarform finally begins its deliveries:

“Thousands of design and engineering hours later, pushing boundaries around technology and sustainability, as well as navigating around unpredictable challenges due to Covid and disruptions in the supply chain, we are bringing the Tarform motorcycle to market!”

The first two models unveiled were Tarform’s Luna Racer Edition and the Scrambler Edition, which rolled out for pre-orders back in mid- 2020.

Among those, a limited run of 54 Tarform Founder Edition bikes were the first models destined for production after being hand-built in Brooklyn. And the very first of that initial crop has already made its delivery to the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum.

The Tarform Founder Edition bike carries a hefty price tag at US $42,000. Those that can wait for the 55th bike off the line can grab a Tarform Luna for a more affordable US $24,000, which is expected to begin deliveries this summer.

That price puts it more in line with other flagship electric motorcycles like those from Energica and Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire, though still a far cry above a starter Zero electric motorcycle.

For the price, you not only get that love-it-or-hate-it design that sets Tarform apart from more conventional electric motorcycles, but you get some pretty decent specs too.

A top speed of 120 mph (193 km/h) from a 41 kW electric motor offers plenty of high-speed thrills, though the city range of 120 miles (193 km) would suggest that you won’t be able to hang out in the triple digit speed range for very long.

The bike’s 10 kWh battery supports Level 2 charging with a claimed 2-hour charge time (or 0-80% in 50 minutes), but it lacks DC Fast Charging capabilities that are becoming more popular in the electric motorcycle industry.

The 440 lb (200 kg) bike also comes with its own unique sound profile that combines the native electric motor with acoustic enhancements.

As the company explains:

“The sound of the Tarform motorcycle is generated by enhancing the existing sound of the electrical motor using an acoustic resonator that gives it an unmistakable presence. This serves the function of enhancing the riding experience to create a more intimate connection with the machine, as well as providing a safety feature that alerts surrounding commuters.”











Electrek’s Take

I imagine the design will be divisive, but I think it’s pretty awesome looking.

The hand-built construction means that mainstream electric motorcycle companies like Zero probably don’t have to worry about Tarform catching up to them in terms of production capacity.

This can’t be a very time efficient way to build bikes. But the custom CNC work and attention to detail that Tarform’s production process allows will absolutely set these bikes apart.

$24k isn’t cheap, but it’s at least a more affordable premium electric motorcycle than a $120,000 Arc Vector (though admittedly the Arc’s specs are a class or two higher). So if someone really wants an out-there e-moto with extreme attention to detail, it’s cool that they can find one for close to the cost of other commonly available electric motorcycles.













FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.