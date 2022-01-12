Quick Charge Podcast: January 12, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla takes delivery of yet another giant casting machine at Gigafactory Texas
- Watch how Tesla Solar Roof automatically makes snow slide right off
- Tesla owners are again losing heat in extreme cold as some heat pumps are failing badly
- Elon Musk says California proposal to cut solar incentives is a ‘bizarre anti-environment move’
- Tesla could be forced to report Full Self-Driving Beta data to DMV after ‘videos showing dangerous use’
- EV sales rising ahead of schedule in EU & UK, predicted to overtake gasoline vehicles by 2025
- Volkswagen doubles electric vehicle deliveries in 2021
- BMW Group posts strong numbers, more than doubles plug-in sales in 2021
