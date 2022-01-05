REE Automotive introduces P7 fleet platform for mystery delivery company targeting 370-mile range

At CES 2022, REE Automotive announced the start of trials of its all-new EV platform specifically designed for commercial delivery vehicles and walk-in vans called the P7. According to REE, this new entirely flat platform was designed based on specifications from one of the world’s largest delivery companies.

REE Automotive ($REE) is an e-mobility solutions company headquartered in Tel Aviv, with additional presence in the US, UK, and Germany. Last summer, REE announced a US headquarters planned for Austin, which is scheduled to open sometime in the second half of this year.

The company specializes in developing and manufacturing modular EV platforms for B2B transactions, as well as proprietary REEcorner technology. 2021 was a busy year for REE Automotive, as it announced collaborations with Magna International and Toyota’s Hino Motors.

To cap off the year, REE announced an additional collaboration with Hitachi America to provide Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) and Analytics-as-a-Service (AaaS) platform solutions to fleets – thus enabling commercial EVs to stay connected and efficient for fleet managers and their businesses.

With its latest announcement at CES 2022, REE looks to further its presence in fleet EV technology with an all-new platform designed with deliveries in mind.

REE’s P1, P2, and P4 EV platforms / Source: REE Automotive ltd.

REE begins trials on delivery platform targeting 8,800 lbs. of payload

REE Automotive made the announcement via a press release correlating with news out of its booth at CES in Las Vegas this week. According to the company, the P7 is targeted toward the US delivery market and was built using specifications from “one of the world’s largest delivery companies.”

Which logistics company is involved remains a mystery for now, but here’s what we do know. The P7 delivery platform will begin trials in the UK and Tel Aviv, targeting a max range of 370 miles; a top speed of 80 mph, making it highway accessible; and delivering a payload capacity of around 8,800 lbs.

REE claims its new P7 platform can haul up to 35% more packages than comparable commercial vehicles, equivalent to carrying about 30 passengers. Like previous platforms, the P7 will feature both REEcorners and X-by-Wire technology, allowing each wheel to move independently while simultaneously offering enhanced driving dynamics and safety for drivers.

Additionally, the P7 will utilize REE’s aforementioned Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS), Daas, and fast REEcorner swap to help keep total cost of operation (TCO) as low as possible for future fleet customers. REE Automotive cofounder and CEO Daniel Barel spoke of the new technology:

The P7 platform is paramount in commercial vehicle design, safety and functionality. True to our vision of providing complete modularity and versatility, this platform can be configured in different sizes and optimized to suit a particular application and use case. The P7 will utilize REE-Hitachi’s Data and Application as-a-service capabilities of injecting intelligence and actionable insight info fleet operations and affording fleet owners complete visibility over their operations allowing faster time to market, lower total ownership costs and suite of lifecycle services.

The first prototypes of the P7 delivery platform will arrive for customer evaluation this quarter, followed by the previously mentioned trials.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.