Closer look at Moonbikes’ wacky mashup between an electric snowmobile and motorcycle

It may be a bit of a misnomer (it’s not meant for the moon, nor is it a bike), but Moonbikes’ wild-looking new electric snow vehicle sure is turning heads.

The single-track snowmobile, for lack of a better term, seems to combine several aspects of snowmobiles and two-wheelers like bikes and motorcycles.

The device is powered by a 3 kW (4 hp) electric motor and reaches a top speed of 42 km/h (26 mph).

That might not sound fast at first, but zipping through the snow at speeds surpassing most electric bikes is sure to be quite a thrill.

It might not be as fast as a true electric snowmobile, but it’s definitely easier to toss the 82 kg (182 lb) ride in the back of a truck or SUV.

Thus the Moonbike seems better suited for local snow shenanigans than true snowmobiling duty.

Up-close look at the Moonbike

Thanks to Electrek‘s Derek Wise, we got a closer look at this wacky new winter rideable at CES 2022.

We can see the interesting design incorporates a snow track on the rear and a single ski up front. A bicycle fork is used to mount the ski with a specially designed thru-axle bracket. The fork provides front suspension, while a second suspension member is mounted on the ski to account for changing terrain angle (i.e., perfect for taking it off those sweet jumps).

A padded bench seat is mounted above a watertight case holding that large capacity battery, which is rated for 2.5 kWh.

That battery provides up to one hour of use on Sport mode or 1.5 hours of use with more relaxed riding in Eco mode. Moonbikes says that translates to around 20 km (12 miles) in Sport mode or 35 km (22 miles) in Eco mode.

Riders can also upgrade to a 5 kWh battery that doubles the range and adds another 12 kg (25 lb) of weight to the Moonbike.

A full charge takes around five hours on a standard wall plug, or around half that time with the faster charger option.











A single hydraulic brake lever on the left side of the handlebars helps bring the Moonbike’s rear track to a stop. The rear disc rotor appears to be mounted on the motor’s axle. There’s no front brake, for obvious reasons.

Dirtbike-style folding foot pegs are mounted on either side of the track and should give good grip under your snow boots. They’ll also lift up in the event that a rider should strike fallen branches or other solid debris.

Rear spring suspension is also visible inside the rack mechanism, helping make that snow landing even more comfortable.

Moonbike is currently producing 400 units for the US and EU markets, and pricing starts at $8,500 in the US.

Electrek’s Take

Sign me up!

I mean, not to buy one. The price may be around half the cost of larger electric snowmobiles, but that still makes this more than an impulse buy.

I’ve bought my fair share of odd-looking electric bike things on an impulse, but this sadly won’t be joining the list.

I’d still ride the hell out of it if I ever got the chance. For anyone that has eight g’s burning a hole in their pocket, this would be a super fun winter toy.

I sure hope some winter resorts buy them and rent them out. The swappable batteries mean that rental operators could keep them going all day long. And that’s probably the only way that most of us mere mortals will ever get to experience something this fun-looking!

