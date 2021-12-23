Taiga Motors makes its first production electric snowmobiles

Taiga Motors announced that it has manufactured its first production electric snowmobiles and deliveries are expected to start early next year following regulatory approval.

Like the auto industry, the powersports world is being electrified, and Quebec-based Taiga Motors is one of the companies leading the way for electric snowmobiles and jet skis. Earlier this year, Taiga made waves when it went public and raised $100 million to bring its electric vehicles to production.

Most of the money is going to be used for a big new factory in Shawinigan, but in the meantime, the company is starting low-volume production at a smaller facility in Montreal.

Today, Taiga announced that it produced its first customer-ready electric snowmobile:

Taiga Motors Corporation (TSX: TAIG), a leading electric off-road vehicle manufacturer, today announced it has completed production of its first customer-ready electric snowmobiles and is working with governing agencies on final approvals to begin first deliveries to pre-order customers in early 2022.

Here are a few pictures of the first few production electric snowmobiles in the world:





Taiga’s electric snowmobile start at $15,000 with three models available

Taiga Atlas Electric Snowmobile

Standard Version

Performance Version

Taiga Ekko Electric Snowmobile







Standard Version

Performance Version

Taiga Nomad Electric Snowmobile







Standard Version

Performance Version

Taiga CEO Sam Bruneau commented on the announcement of the start of production:

Today represents the shared dream and vision of our entire organization coming to life as the first snowmobiles come off the production line. I am proud of the demonstrated ability and perseverance from employees who together have overcome challenges as we navigate unprecedented supply chain volatility. With the sleds soon ready for the snow, we are excited by the idea of our customers being able to ride on these cutting-edge machines that embody winter exploration without compromise.

The company is now focused on ramping up production at its Montreal facility to work through its backlog of pre-orders until it can deploy volume production at its upcoming Shawinigan factory.

Last quarter, Taiga reported having received over 2,500 pre-orders for its electric snowmobiles and watercrafts.

