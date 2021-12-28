Greenworks 48V 17-inch battery-powered mower combo now $246, more in New Green Deals

If you missed out on Black Friday electric mower deals, then you’re in luck. The Greenworks 48V 17-inch brushless cordless electric mower is back at its third-best price that we’ve seen all-time at $246. Not only does this bundle include the gas- and oil-free mower, but also two 4Ah 24V batteries and a 24V drill/driver. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Greenworks battery-powered mower comes fully loaded

Amazon is offering a deal on the Greenworks 48V 17-inch Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower with 24V Drill/Driver for $245.99 shipped. Down from a $360 normal going rate, today’s deal is the third-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. This kit includes Greenworks’ 48V 17-inch brushless battery-powered mower, two 4Ah 24V batteries, a charger, and a 24V drill/driver. That’s right, you don’t just get the mower and batteries here, the drill/driver will help you with honey-do tasks around the house once spring arrives. Of course, no gas or oil is required for this mower to function, and being battery-powered also removes the requirement to have cylinders or noisy exhaust. All-in-all, this is a solid buy at the third-best price that we’ve seen all-time.

Greenworks corded electric string trimmer falls to new all-time low at $26.50 (35% off)

Amazon is offering a deal on the Greenworks 10A 18-inch Corded Electric String Trimmer for $26.64 shipped. Matched at Walmart. With a normal going rate of $40 or so over the past few months, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and saves 35%. The 10A motor is designed to easily spin the .08 dual-line bump-feed head to trim your yard after mowing. It has a large 18-inch cutting path that helps speed up the process, too. On top of that it supports attachments thanks to the quick-connect coupler so you can swap out the string trimmer head for other tools like a blower, pole saw, edger, hedge trimmer, or anything else.

Jackery’s popular Explorer portable power stations on sale from $180, more at $100 off

Amazon is now offering the Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station for $449.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $500, you’re looking at a match of our previous mention from back in October at $50 off. Featuring a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Ideal for everything from camping trips this summer to tailgates come fall, Jackery’s Explorer 500 delivers plenty of power in a convenient and transportable package. You’ll also be able to refuel the power station with a solar panel for a truly off-grid setup. Head to 9to5Toys for more from $180.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.