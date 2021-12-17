Hover-1 Blackhawk electric scooter travels 28 miles per charge at $262, more in New Green Deals

If you want to get from home to work and back without using any gas or oil, Hover-1’s Blackhawk electric scooter is a great way to do just that. With its powerful 350W motor, it can travel up to 28 miles on a single charge, reaching speeds of up to 18MPH and handling inclines up to 15-degrees. Right now, it’s near the all-time low price at $262 from the normal going rate of $532 or more. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Hover-1’s Blackhawk electric scooter nears all-time low

Walmart is offering Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Kick Scooter for $262.22 shipped. Down from ist $600 list price and $532 going rate at Amazon these days, this discount marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked outside of a drop to $250 right after Prime Day earlier this year. This electric scooter boasts a 350W brushless motor that can handle inclines up to 15-degrees on its 10-inch pneumatic tires. With 28 miles of range per charge and a maximum speed of 18MPH, the Blackhawk is both fun and fast when it comes to traveling around the city. The LCD display showcases your speedometer, odometer, battery status, cruise control, and whether your headlight is on or off.

Prep for winter storms with up to 50% off Greenworks electric snow blowers from $69

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is taking up to 50% off a selection of Greenworks electric snow gear headlined by the Pro 80V 20-inch Battery Snow Thrower at $299 shipped. Normally fetching $449, you’re looking at one of the first notable discounts of the year at 33% off. This is also a new 2021 low, as well. Sporting a 20-inch design, this Greenworks Pro 80V snow blower lets you finally ditch gas and oil this winter. You’ll find a battery-powered design that can clear your driveway, sidewalks, and patio for up to 45 minutes per session.

Jetson’s Eris folding electric scooter hits new low

Walmart is offering the Jetson Eris Folding Electric Scooter for $225.41 shipped. Down from its $325 normal going rate at Amazon, today’s deal beats our previous mention by $55 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Jetson’s scooter is made for traveling around town without gas or oil. This is possible thanks to the built-in rechargeable battery and 250W electric motor, which combine to deliver up to 12 miles of range and a maximum speed of 14MPH before it’s time to plug back in. Once you arrive at a destination, the scooter easily folds up so you can carry it inside until it’s time to leave again.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.