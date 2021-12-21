Gogoro is silently crushing the domestic electric scooter competition, and it’s not even close

New figures show that that battery-swapping network leader Gogoro is running away with the electric scooter market in its domestic sales. Now the company is setting the stage to expand that dominance overseas.

Taipei-based Gogoro is largely known for two things: Its iconic green-and-black swappable batteries and its 50+ mph (80+ km/h) electric scooters.

The latter, powered by the former, are crushing the competition in Gogoro’s domestic market.

New figures released by the Taiwanese government show just how extreme the imbalance is.

Gogoro counted over 63,000 electric scooter registrations in the country in the first 11 months of this year. The next closest competitor is Aeon with just over 7,000 registrations.

Check out the damage below.

The chart is truncated for ease of readability, but that of course distorts the result and arguably ruins the entire point of the chart: to show the relative size of the market shares.

Here’s what it looks like if drawn to scale.

Interesting to note is that KYMCO and SYM are Taiwan’s two largest scooter companies, but both pale in comparison when it comes to electric scooter sales.

They are also the only two companies on the chart that aren’t partners with Gogoro. That means Aeon, eMoving, PGO, Yamaha, and Suzuki may have scored as high as they did in part due to their collaboration with Gogoro.

Taiwan is an important market for electric scooters as many residents use their scooters entirely as car replacements.

But Gogoro’s rapid international expansion shows that the company is no longer content with only dominating its local market.

As Gogoro founder and CEO Horace Luke explained to Electrek:

“Gogoro established our leadership position in Taiwan by providing a battery-swapping experience riders adopted and vehicle makers embraced. With our recent expansion in China, upcoming launch in India and new pilot in Indonesia, Gogoro is partnering with markets leaders to bring our battery swapping ecosystem to a market of more than 500 million two wheel riders.”

This past April, Gogoro made the announcement that it was entering the Indian market and partnering with Hero Motorcorp, the world’s largest motorcycle builder.

Gogoro followed up a month later with another announcement that it would enter the Chinese market by partnering with two-wheeler leaders Yadea and DCJ.

Barely another month went by before Gogoro announced a partnership with massive manufacturer Foxconn to produce its electric scooters and swappable batteries.

The rapid expansion continued as Gogoro announced a partnership with Gojek in November that would see expansion into the large Indonesian market.

As the company continues expanding out from its domestic market of Taiwan and entering the largest electric scooter regions across Asia, the biggest question on Westerners’ minds has become “When will they come here next?”

Unfortunately it’s too soon to say, but we’ll be sure to keep pestering Gogoro for answers and hoping to see these popular battery-swapping electric scooters on the streets of cities like San Francisco, London, or Sydney soon.

