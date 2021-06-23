Gogoro, the leading swappable battery electric scooter maker, has just announced a partnership with Foxconn, the world’s leading electronics manufacturer.

And it’s hard to overstate how big this could be for both Gogoro and the electric scooter industry.

Gogoro’s battery swapping network is widely acknowledge to be the most advanced in the world.

The Taiwanese company has dotted its home country with thousands of battery swap stations designed to allow Gogoro electric scooters to roll up, swap a battery, and keep on riding.

Over a quarter of a million battery swaps occur everyday on the island, and to date over 200 million battery swaps have taken place.

While Gogoro has spent years honing its technology domestically, the rest of the world has eagerly anticipated the company’s eventual global expansion.

Now a new partnership between Gogoro and manufacturing giant Foxconn is set to propel Gogoro’s technology onto the world stage.

Foxconn’s chairman Young Liu discussed the new partnership, saying:

“As the world embraces smart electric transportation in new ways, a key challenge is how to introduce these new innovative options to people in every corner of the world. The Foxconn -Gogoro partnership was established to meet this demand. This partnership brings together Gogoro’s global leadership in urban battery swapping and smart vehicle technologies with Foxconn’s extensive global manufacturing capabilities to enable mass distribution of Gogoro’s smart battery swapping ecosystem and vehicles.”

That partnership will see Gogoro and Foxconn collaborate on several projects including the company’s famous swappable battery packs, vehicle engineering, and the manufacturing of Gogoro’s products.

And with Foxconn handling the manufacturing, Gogoro will be able to invest more of its resources into continued design work, technology development, marketing/branding, and expanded distribution/servicing.

This is precisely the stepping stone Gogoro needs to continue its aggressive expansion plans, explained Gogoro CEO Horace Luke:

“As the Gogoro ecosystem continues establishing itself as the industry leader in battery swapping and urban refueling, our ability to rapidly scale our manufacturing to meet global demands is vital. Foxconn’s global manufacturing leadership, focus on new innovative technologies and commitment to sustainable electric transportation made it the perfect fit for Gogoro. Together, our companies will be on the forefront of rolling out smart mobility solutions in cities around the world.”











Foxconn’s expertise and massive manufacturing resources should provide Gogoro with the necessary production capacity for its expansion plans, which recently included the two biggest markets in the world: India and China.

Gogoro announced a new partnership in April with Hero Motors in India, the largest motorcycle manufacturer in the world.

That news was followed up by Gogoro’s May announcement of a new partnership with Yadea and DCJ, representing Gogoro’s entry into the massive Chinese market.

Gogoro previously announced plans to enter the Israeli market, though the announcement came just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic stalled operational plans around the world.

With several key Asian expansions and a new partnership to allow Gogoro to produce its batteries and scooters on a massive scale, the new question is, where will Gogoro go next?

