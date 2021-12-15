Quick Charge Podcast: December 15, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla worker arrested for fatally shooting coworker at Fremont factory
- Tesla is facing mounting lawsuits for ‘fostering a culture of sexual harassment’
- GM announces GMC Electric Sierra Denali pickup truck, releases teaser
- 2022 single motor Polestar 2 receives impressive 270-mile EPA range
- John Deere buys Kreisel Electric, plans to electrify its lineup
- REE Automotive teams with Hitachi to bring scalable service platform to commercial EVs
- Senate expected to pause Build Back Better bill, revised EV tax credits remain in limbo
- The US’ first-ever National EV Charging Summit is coming, and it’s free to the public
- Scientists have developed biodegradable printed paper batteries
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.