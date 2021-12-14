Tesla worker arrested for fatally shooting coworker at Fremont factory

Fremont Police Department has announced that it arrested a Tesla worker who they believe was responsible for shooting a co-worker in the Fremont factory parking lot yesterday.

As we reported earlier today, the Fremont Police Department announced that they were investigating a “suspicious death” at Tesla’s Fremont factory the day before.

Later, the “suspicious death” investigation was updated to a homicide investigation.

Now the police have issued a more detailed statement about the situation and announced that they arrested 29-year-old Anthony Solima of Milpitas for homicide.

They wrote in a statement:

“Homicide detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. They learned that the victim and had just finished a shift at the Tesla manufacturing factory before being shot in the parking lot as he left. Within several hours, detectives developed leads on a potential suspect who

also worked with the victim. Detectives learned that the victim and suspect had been arguing earlier in the day, and that the suspect had suddenly walked off the job.”

Solima was arrested without problem in Milpitas late last night:

Solima was transported to FPD where he was interviewed by homicide detectives before being booked at Santa Rita Jail. This investigation remains active as detectives continue with additional follow up. There are no outstanding suspects, and detectives do not believe there is any additional risk to the community.

The police released a picture of the suspect and a rifle that they ceased from his vehicle:





The police didn’t release the identity of the victim, as his identity is still being confirmed by the coroner, but they confirmed that both the victim and the suspect worked at Tesla.

The investigation is ongoing.

At this point, it’s unclear how Tesla is involved in the investigation and if it’s affecting activities at Fremont factory.

Tesla employs about 10,000 at the factory, which produces all its electric vehicles for North American markets.

The automaker is currently in its end-of-the-quarter push when the factory’s output is critical.

