The US’ first-ever National EV Charging Summit is coming, and it’s free to the public

A coalition of business, labor, and environmental advocacy leaders will host the US’ first-ever National EV Charging Summit on January 20, 2022. Members of the public are invited to attend, and it’s free.

The event will bring together representatives from the Biden administration, vehicle and utility industries, unions, and outside experts to showcase a new level of collaboration supporting the federal commitment to build out a US-wide electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The virtual event, hosted by the National EV Charging Initiative, will feature conversations about the development and operation of a US-wide EV charging network. It follows President Joe Biden’s signing of infrastructure legislation that includes $7.5 billion to install charging stations along highways and in communities nationwide.

The summit will also spotlight government, industry, and regional collaboration, and corporate commitments that are helping to drive the development of that charging network.

Panels will discuss:

The numbers and types of EV chargers that will be needed to support scaled EV adoption in the US

The different needs of different sizes of EV vehicles

How a national EV infrastructure sector can build inclusive economic growth, increase stable and well-paid jobs, and address the mobility needs of everyone, especially historically underserved communities

Financing challenges and opportunities to mobilize the private investment needed to scale and deploy EV charging across the US

Panelists include:

Danielle Eckert, director of government affairs, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers

Britta Gross, managing director, mobility, RMI

Maria Bocanegra, commissioner and chair, National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) EV Task Force

Cathy Zoi, CEO, EVgo

Jane Hunter, CEO, Tritium

John Bozella, CEO, Alliance for Automotive Innovation

Pedro Pizarro, CEO, Southern California Edison

Andrea Marpillero-Colomina, clean transportation consultant, Green Latinos

Jigar Shah, US Department of Energy loan programs office director

Generate Capital chair Richard Kauffman

Linse Capital founder and managing director Michael Linse

The summit will take place on January 20 from noon to 3:45 p.m. EST.

Registration is free, and click here to register.

UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.

Read more: 53 US utilities will build a nationwide fast-charging EV network by end of 2023

Photo: EVGo

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.