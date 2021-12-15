GM announces GMC Electric Sierra Denali pickup truck, releases teaser

GM announced today that the GMC Electric Sierra Denali pickup truck is going to follow the Hummer EV as GMC’s next electric vehicle.

The automaker released a new teaser for the electric pickup truck.

The first Hummer EV pickup truck is about to be delivered, and it’s going to mark the first new electric vehicle from GM powered by its new Ulitum platform.

GM has already announced that Chevy is going to follow with an electric Silverado pickup truck.

Now the automaker has confirmed a third electric pickup truck and a second under the GMC brand.

GM announced the GMC Electric Sierra Denali:

“The electric Sierra, which will launch only in the popular Denali trim, will be the third all-electric vehicle in GMC’s portfolio after the GMC HUMMER EV Pickup and GMC HUMMER EV SUV.”

The automaker released this teaser image of the upcoming truck showcasing its front-end:

Duncan Aldred, GMC vice president, commented on the announcement:

“Sierra Denali holds tremendous equity for GMC and our customers. We now have an opportunity to evolve Sierra’s capabilities and technologies, as afforded by transitioning to an all-electric propulsion while also elevating the luxurious design and comfort associated with Denali.”

The GMC Electric Sierra Denali will be revealed next year, but the automaker didn’t say when it’s going to make it to market.

GM did confirm that the new electric pickup truck is going to be assembled in General Motors’ Factory ZERO Assembly Plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan.

The automaker was early in entering the electric pickup truck race with the Hummer EV, but the vehicle is a super luxury truck that doesn’t really compete with the other electric pickup trucks coming to market, like the F-150 Lightning, Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T.

But now with the Chevy Silverado Electric and the GMC Electric Sierra Denali coming, it is positioning to be an important player in the electric pickup truck space, which is believed to be crucial to electrify the American auto market.

