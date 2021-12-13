Sense Energy Monitor helps track down stray electrical usage for $233, more in New Green Deals

If your electric bill is going up and up, but you’re not sure what’s drawing the power, then installing a Sense Energy Monitor is a solid solution. Designed to track and monitor your home’s electrical usage, Sense can use machine learning to find out what devices in your homes are powered on at what times, helping dwindle down the possible culprits for what’s using excess electricity in your home. Currently on sale for $233, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Sense Energy Monitor tracks power usage real-time

Amazon is offering the Sense Energy Monitor for $233.18 shipped. Normally $300, today’s deal marks the second-best that we’ve tracked all-time outside of a drop to $199 on Cyber Monday. The Sense Energy Monitor goes in your home’s electrical panel to help track down how much electricity you use on a daily basis. There are even expansion kits that allow you to keep tabs on specific circuits, should that be necessary in your setup. Sense tracks your home’s energy uses by recognizing most appliances and other devices that pull more than 60W of power. In the first month, it generally finds around 12 items with a year letting it broaden that spectrum to between 25 to 30 devices.

ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostat hits $200 just in time for winter (Save $49), more from $150

ecobee is currently offering its HomeKit-enabled SmartThermostat for $199.99 shipped. Typically fetching $249, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year only bested by a Black Friday discount to $1 less. Arriving with HomeKit support out of the box, ecobee SmartThermostat packs a touchscreen display to pair with all of the voice control and scheduling features. There’s also the bundled temperature sensor to help keep your home comfortable this winter with hyperlocal readings. Not to mention, onboard Siri support just rolled out. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

A more affordable way to get in on the smart thermostat game falls to the ecobee3 lite. This alternative clocks in with a $149.99 price tag and delivers similar HomeKit support. There’s just not built-in access to Siri or Alexa, and you’ll miss out on the bundled sensor, too. Even so, it’s a pretty notable way to upgrade to a smart climate control system ahead of colder weather.

Segway’s Air T15 electric scooter hits best price of the holiday season at $650 (Save $120)

Amazon now offers the Segway Ninebot Air T15 Electric Kick Scooter for $649.99 shipped. Typically fetching $770, you’re looking at a match of the best price this holiday season with today’s offer dropping to the best we’ve seen since back in July. Entering with quite the streamlined design, Segway’s Ninebot Air T15 delivers a 250W motor which can propel you at up to 12.4MPH. While the 7.5-mile range isn’t going to be ideal for longer commutes to and from the office, this is a great solution for quick trips down the block or just cruising around the neighborhood come spring. Other notable features like a lightweight, folding frame, regenerative breaking, and built-in Bluetooth round out the package.

