Podcast: New Tesla Cybertruck spotted, Model 3/Y update, Toyota battery factory, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including a new Tesla Cybertruck prototype being spotted, an update to the Model 3 and Model Y, Toyota announcing a new battery factory in the US, and more.
Sponsored by Electrify America: Discover all the new and innovative ways that Electrify America is providing freedom for electric vehicle drivers at ElectrifyAmerica.com.
The show is back live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel. As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Tesla Cybertruck with updated design spotted on test track
- Tesla Model 3 and Model Y new features and changes leak through test program
- Tesla doubles down on system to prevent gas cars ‘ICEing’ Superchargers, integrates it in its app
- Tesla stops taking Model S and Model X orders outside North America
- Tesla is selling fleet of hundreds of Model 3 electric cars to New York City
- US Senate is considering changes to extra $4,500 incentive for electric vehicles built at union factories
- Elon Musk calls for Senate not to pass the Build Back Better Act: ‘Tesla doesn’t need the $7,500’
- Toyota to build battery factory for electric vehicles in North Carolina
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets impressive EPA range of over 300 miles
- VW confirms plans for ID California electric camper van
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.