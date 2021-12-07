Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets impressive EPA range of over 300 miles

Hyundai announced the EPA range of the Ioniq 5 today ahead of its US launch, and it received an impressive 300+ miles.

The Ioniq 5 is one of the most exciting new electric cars to launch in a long time.

It comes with 800-volt powertrain architecture that enables the fastest charging of any EV, and it also allows for bidirectional charging to power other things.

Hyundai is offering different drivetrain options (rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive) on both battery packs, which are 58 kWh for the Standard Range, and for the Long Range, it’s a 72.6 kWh pack except in North America, where Hyundai will make the Ioniq 5’s Long Range battery pack 77.4 kWh.

The vehicle is already been delivered in Korea and Europe, but it has yet to launch in North America.

It has achieved an impressive WLTP rating in those markets, but North America’s EPA rating is notoriously stricter.

However, Hyundai has a good track record of efficient vehicles with the EPA standard and it looks like the Ioniq 5 is no exception.

Today, the Korean automaker announced that it received an EPA rating of 303 miles of range for the base Ioniq 5:

The all-new IONIQ 5, an electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) features a driving range of more than 300 miles, design inspired by Hyundai’s ‘45’ EV concept, relevant technology and best-in-class ultra-fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. IONIQ 5 rides on Hyundai’s exclusive Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that allows for more interior space and optimized performance. IONIQ 5 is part of Hyundai Motor Group’s plan to introduce 23 BEV models and sell 1 million BEV units worldwide by 2025. IONIQ 5 goes on sale by the end of the year. When equipped with a single motor (2WD), IONIQ 5’s maximum EPA estimated driving range on a single charge is 303 miles.

That’s for the second motor rear-wheel-drive version of the electric car.

The range goes down significantly for the dual-motor all-wheel-drive version of the vehicle:

The maximum EPA estimated range of the dual motor all-wheel drive models is 256 miles.

Hyundai also disclosed the top speed and towing capacity of the Ioniq 5:

All configurations have a top speed of 115 mph and can tow a trailer with a capacity of up to 2,000 pounds.

The automaker has yet to release US pricing for the Ioniq 5, but it is expected to come any day now.

As we previously reported, Hyundai has delayed the US launch of the Ioniq 5 from “fall 2021” to “winter 2021.”

