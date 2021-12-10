Tesla Cybertruck with updated design spotted on test track

A new Tesla Cybertruck prototype with an updated design has been spotted on the automaker’s Fremont factory test track.

It’s the best look we had at the upcoming electric pickup truck in a while.

Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck back in 2019 and for the longest time, only a single prototype of the electric pickup truck has been spotted out in the wild and at Tesla events.

The vehicle program has been delayed with production now expected in late 2022. With that extra time, Tesla has been expected to update the electric pickup truck with new features and a slightly updated design. More recently, the automaker disclosed that it has a few alpha prototypes of the updated Cybertruck, and it is soon moving to the beta phase ahead of production within the next year.

Now, we get a rare look at the latest Tesla Cybertruck prototype. A Youtuber going by Chile Al100 does drone flyovers of Tesla’s Fremont factory and spotted the new Cybertruck prototype on the test track behind the plant.

They managed to capture a good 10 minutes of footage of the automaker testing the new electric pickup truck:

The prototype appears to be brand new with some tape holding some of the trims and cables together.

As for the updated design, there are a few things that are obvious, like the massive windshield wiper:

Tesla has been developing an electromagnetic wiper system that features a single blade like this, and it has been rumored that Cybertruck will be the first Tesla vehicle to feature the new technology.

However, we can’t confirm that this is what is installed on this vehicle as this wiper appears to feature a more traditional, albeit massive, swivel system.

The new Cybertruck also features side mirrors – something the prototype didn’t have. Tesla planned on having side cameras feed into screens inside the electric pickup truck if regulations allowed it, but it’s not yet the case in North America.

CEO Elon Musk has previously said that Tesla plans to still implement this system and make the side mirrors easily removable so that owners can modify them themselves.

The new prototype spotted today either didn’t have the retractable bed cover featured on the original prototype, or it was fully retracted.

Tesla appears to also have updated the front lighting of the Cybertruck with three smaller lights in the middle between the headlights:

Originally, the vehicle featured a full headlight side to side that look more futuristic. Some are also suggesting that the bed is smaller, but it’s hard to tell without comparison at scale.

The bumpers, both front and rear, look significantly updated with a design that is likely going to be more compliant with regulations:

As for the likes, they are similar to the original prototype and as polarizing as ever.

Love it or hate it, the Cybertruck is popular with over 1 million reservations, according to the latest tally. Musk recently said that the updated version of the Cybertruck features four-steering along with four electric motors.

The rear-wheel steering is unfortunately not visible in this video.

Tesla plans to bring the Cybertruck to production at Gigafactory Texas by the end of 2022.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.