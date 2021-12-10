Tesla stops taking Model S and Model X orders outside North America

Tesla announced to potential buyers today that it stopped taking new Model S and Model X orders outside North America.

It now expects deliveries in other markets to start during the second half of 2022.

The news comes from an email that Tesla started sending out to people who have Model S and Model X vehicles on order in Europe.

Tesla writes in the email that it is not accepting any new orders (translated from German):

In order to expedite the delivery of existing orders, including your Model X order, as much as possible, we are currently no longer accepting new orders for the Model S and Model X from markets outside of North America.

This is in response to Tesla likely having a large backlog of Model S/X orders in Europe and other markets, where there has been no new Model S/X shipment in a year.

Tesla shut down Model S and Model X production in January of last year to update the vehicles.

During that year, the automaker kept taking new orders, but production was delayed with new Model S starting to slowly come off the assembly line in June and Model X in October.

Tesla is still catching up to the backlog in North America while new orders kept coming in from Europe and Asia.

In the email, Tesla says that it now aims to deliver the first Model S and Model X in Europe during the second half of next year:

Your Model X is getting closer to delivery. We currently expect shipments outside of North America to begin in the second half of 2022.

This means that Europe would be without Model S and Model X for a year and a half.

Here’s the email in full:

Hello [redacted], We are contacting you regarding the timing of your Model X order. As we expand production capacity, the launch dates for markets outside of North America have been postponed. We will inform you of the delivery times through your Tesla account when production begins. Your Model X is getting closer to delivery. We currently expect shipments outside of North America to begin in the second half of 2022. In order to expedite the delivery of existing orders, including your Model X order, as much as possible, we are currently no longer accepting new orders for the Model S and Model X from markets outside of North America. The price of your Model X will continue to be the same as it was when you placed your order, unless your vehicle configuration has been changed. To apply your order fee to another model, or to receive a full refund, request a call to speak directly to a Tesla representative. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Kind regards,

Your Tesla Team Testa

