Clean outdoor messes with Greenworks electric pressure washer at $150, more in New Green Deals

If you don’t yet have a solution solution for cleaning outdoor dirt and grime, a pressure washer makes quick work of stubborn driveway messes and sidewalk stains. Greenworks has you covered with an eco-friendly solution, delivering 2000PSI and 1.2GPM of cleaning ability at your fingertips without any fossil fuel, and all for just $150. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we've found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

Greenworks’ electric pressure washer cleans without fossil fuel

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers a deal on the Greenworks 2000PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $149.99 shipped. For comparison, a similar model goes for $250 at Tractor Supply and $200 at Lowe’s, while a lower-powered version fetches $159 at Amazon. Delivering 2000PSI and 1.2GPM of cleaning power, this pressure washer uses no gas or oil to function. You’ll find a 20-foot tangle-free hose here for long reaches as well as a detergent tank that lets you add soaps and cleaners to your water stream with ease.

Google Nest Thermostat leverages Assistant to keep you warm this winter at $90

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Thermostat in Snow for $89.99 shipped. Normally fetching $130, you’re looking at the best price yet on this Assistant upgrade with $31 in savings attached. Arriving as the latest in-house option for bringing voice control and scheduling to the climate control system, Google Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display. With winter weather sweeping in across the country, now’s the perfect time to finally leverage Assistant for staying warm the next few months. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Cruise around town with Jetson’s Eris Electric Scooter at a new low

Amazon is offering the Jetson Eris Folding Electric Scooter for $279.99 shipped. Down from $400, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This electric scooter features the ability to go up to 12 miles on a single charge, which is more than enough to make a trip to the corner store and back. With the ability to travel at up to 14 MPH as well, you’ll have a blast zipping around town without any gas or oil. The LCD display shows a speedometer, odometer, and battery status at a glance, while the phone holder lets you easily access maps, music, and more.

Below, you'll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it'll be listed below.

If you're looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop.

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring.

ECOFLOW River Mini Wireless power station offers 100W USB-C at $50 off

Vont’s 2-pack of Wi-Fi RGB LED light bulbs expand your smart home for just $7.50 each

