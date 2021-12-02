Tesla is having issues getting hands on solar panels, delays some projects

Tesla is having issues securing solar panel supply amid the global supply crisis.

The issues are starting to lead to delays on some customer projects.

Last month, we reported on early signs that supply chain issues are affecting Tesla’s solar panel business.

Now things have escalated to the point that the company is warning some customers who have permitted solar projects that they might see some delays.

Tesla Solar buyers are reporting receiving this email:

Supply China Delays May Impact Your Installation Timeline Due to supply chain delays, your installation timeline may be extended. These delays are broadly impacting the U.S. solar industry and are outside Tesla’s control. We do not currently have a firm timeline from our suppliers as to when these delays will end. We will be in touch with you as soon as we have updated information. Thank you for your patience and for helping accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.

A source familiar with the matter told Electrek that Tesla is not expecting to get more solar panels until next month.

In an internal communication, Tesla wrote:

“Supply chain delays are impacting material availability for solar panels. This will lead to delays in scheduling installations for customers not already on the calendar. A communication was sent out at midnight on Tue, November 30th to all permitted customers not currently on the installation calendar to notify them of the potential delays.”

Therefore, Tesla doesn’t plan to schedule new installation dates until next year when it can secure more solar panels.

As we previously reported, Tesla has been expecting a loss of 3-4 MW of solar projects this quarter.

With January likely to be extremely with the lack of modules available, the company could potentially miss out on more projects in Q1 2022.

Tesla currently installs solar at a rate of 80-90 MW per quarter, but that includes solar panels and solar roof installations.

In internal communications to employees this week, Tesla said that solar roof installations are not affected as the company produces the tiles at Gigafactory New York.

Earlier this year, we reported that Tesla launched a new larger solar panel with a 420-watt capacity. The company has also made several significant changes to its solar business, like discontinuing its solar subscription business.

Tesla is also now providing its full “Tesla Energy ecosystem” of solar and energy products to third-party installers in order to accelerate deployment. For its own installations, the company has been trying to increase demand through an update to its referral program.

Solar installations have significantly increased over the last year, with the solar roof tile ramp-up contributing more over the last few months. Earlier this month, Tesla also released new solar tiles with a much higher power capacity.

