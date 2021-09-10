Tesla (TSLA) discontinues its solar subscription service

Tesla (TSLA) has discontinued its solar subscription service that it started offering in the US two years ago as the cheapest possible way to go solar.

In 2019, Tesla launched a new solar subscription under which homeowners can get a solar panel system installed at their home for no cost and no contract.

They only pay a monthly fee to access the solar power generated by the system to reduce their utility bill.

It was one of the most straightforward and cheapest ways to get home solar.

Now Electrek has learned that Tesla has discontinued the subscription service from its solar options on its online solar configurators.

We checked using addresses from 4 of the main states where Tesla deploys residential solar and only the cash and loan options are available:

On its support website, the company explains its solar financing options now:

“Tesla has multiple financing options available to help meet your needs. The best solar financing option for you depends on your preference as a homeowner and considerations such as how long you plan to stay in your home. You can change your financial payment options up until installation begins. Language contained in the contract, such as conditions, warranties and guarantees, cannot be altered.”

There’s no solar subscription mentioned anymore.

Tesla also removed it of its chart explaining the differences between its options:

LOAN PURCHASE CASH PURCHASE CASH UPFRONT None Full cost due at install LIFETIME VALUE Better Best SYSTEM OWNERSHIP Yes Yes CANCEL ANYTIME N/A N/A INVESTMENT TAX CREDIT Yes

Apply your tax credit to your loan to maintain monthly payment amount Yes MAINTENANCE 10 year comprehensive and 25 year panel performance warranty 10 year comprehensive and 25 year panel performance warranty

New Tesla Solar Business

As we recently reported, Tesla has been making a lot of changes to its solar business lately.

For example, the company has started using a new 420-watt solar panel.

But more importantly, Tesla has started using a similar model for its solar panels as it does for its solar roof tiles – using third-party installers.

Tesla is now providing its full ‘Tesla Energy ecosystem’ of solar and energy products to third-party installers in order to accelerate deployment.

The changes have resulted in an upward trend for Tesla’s solar deployment, which added up to 85 MW last quarter – up 215% year-over-year.

FTC: Electrek is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.