Tesla adds solar panels back to its referral program with $300 award

Tesla has added back solar panel installation to its referral program with a new $300 award for both referrers and new buyers being referred.

Earlier this year, we reported that Tesla plans to completely revamp its referral program:

“According to a source familiar with the matter, Tesla plans to eliminate referral links, which owners often spam on social media, and instead turn to an app-based referral program promoting in-person referrals.”

Last month, Tesla ended its referral program for everything except its solar roof.

We expected that the automaker would rebuild the program from there.

While Tesla has yet to relaunch the referral program for its vehicles, the company has now added solar panel installations back into the program.

Last week, Tesla updated its website with new language around the products eligible for referrals:

“At this time, orders for Solar Roof and Solar Panels are eligible for the Referral Program. To earn Referral awards, Solar Roof and Solar Panels orders must be placed through your unique referral link. Note that referrals cannot be added after an order is placed, and awards are granted after the energy system receives permission to operate on the grid from your utility. Friends and family who order through your referral link can earn $500 for Solar Roof and $300 for Solar Panels upon permission to operate, while also reducing reliance on the grid and producing clean solar energy. You will earn $500 for each Solar Roof referral and $300 for each Solar Panels referral.”

When you follow a referral link, you can now see the “solar panels” option:

The move shows that Tesla is focusing on driving demand for its solar products while already sitting on a lot of demand for its vehicles. We reported earlier today that Tesla currently has delivery delays almost up to a year on some of its vehicles.

On the solar side, Tesla has been ramping up its business over the last few years. Tesla is now providing its full “Tesla Energy ecosystem” of solar and energy products to third-party installers in order to accelerate deployment.

The changes have resulted in an upward trend for Tesla’s solar deployment, which added up to 85 MW last quarter – up 215% year-over-year.

The company has also tried things that didn’t pan out, like a solar subscription service that it ended up discontinuing last month.

Tesla still claims that it “guarantees the lowest prices for solar.”

