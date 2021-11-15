Tesla says supply chain issues are affecting its solar panel business

- Nov. 15th 2021 8:14 am PT

0

Tesla has told employees that supply chain issues are new affecting its access to solar panels – resulting in project delays.

Over the last year, much has been said of supply chain issues affecting Tesla’s vehicle business, but these issues are also affecting its less known solar business.

Electrek has obtained an email Tesla sent to solar employees last week to warn them that it will delay some installations:

“We confirmed with the supply chain team that some supply constraints would impact our ability to schedule installations for PV retrofits.”

Tesla expects a 3-4 MW impact on installations this quarter and notes that some installations might need rescheduling towards the end of next month.

Tesla has been credited for expertly surviving the significant supply chain issues that are plaguing the auto industry, as it managed to grow this year while most major automakers are in decline or stalling.

With its solar business, it looks like the impact will be manageable. The loss of 3-4 MW is not major when Tesla currently installs solar at a rate of 80-90 MW per quarter.

Earlier this year, we reported that Tesla launched a new larger solar panel with a 420-watt capacity. The company has also made several significant changes to its solar business, like discontinuing its solar subscription business.

Tesla is also now providing its full “Tesla Energy ecosystem” of solar and energy products to third-party installers in order to accelerate deployment. For its own installations, the company has been trying to increase demand through an update to its referral program.

Solar installations have significantly increased over the last year, with the solar roof tile ramp-up contributing more over the last few months. Earlier this month, Tesla also released new solar tiles with a much higher power capacity.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
tesla solar

tesla solar

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger