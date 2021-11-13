Quick Charge Podcast: November 13, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- New Teslas delivered with surprise missing USB ports due to parts shortages
- Watch a Tesla Model S beat the fastest gas sedans around a real racetrack
- Tesla owner claims first Full Self-Driving Beta crash in strange NTHSA complaint
- Tesla updates made-in-China Model Y with slightly longer range, but significantly slower acceleration
- Tesla increases Model Y prices again as new incentives are coming
- Tesla releases new software update that finally adds waypoints to navigation
- Porsche hints at Taycan GTS and Sport Turismo GTS launch at LAAS
- GM Defense is planning a military prototype based off the GMC Hummer EV
- Geely looks to emulate Rivian with new premium electric pickup brand
- XPeng teases its new electric SUV ahead of reveal next week in Guangzhou
