Tesla releases new software update that finally adds waypoints to navigation

- Nov. 11th 2021 12:12 pm PT

0

Tesla has started pushing a new software update to its fleet today that adds waypoints to its navigation system – something that was highly requested by owners.

Over the years, Tesla has become known for its over-the-air software updates adding features to its vehicles.

It’s something that previously wasn’t standard in the auto industry, but Tesla’s software-heavy approach made it a no-brainer. Now, many automakers are following in its lead.

The automaker has used its over-the-air software capacity to improve the user interface and features like navigation. But there’s one navigation feature that Tesla owners have been asking for, seemingly forever, that had yet to launch: the ability to add waypoints toward a destination.

Today, Tesla finally released the feature as part of its 2021.40.5 software update that it started pushing to the fleet. The automaker wrote about the feature it is calling ‘add stop’ in the release notes:

“Add a new stop to your route by tapping the “+” icon on the navigation search button and searching for a destination, or selecting a pin on the map.”

Now Tesla owners are going to be able to use the native in-car navigation to enter a destination and add waypoints.

The same update also includes some of the same features that Tesla first started to push last week, like Tidal and cold weather improvements.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger