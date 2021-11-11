Tesla releases new software update that finally adds waypoints to navigation

Tesla has started pushing a new software update to its fleet today that adds waypoints to its navigation system – something that was highly requested by owners.

Over the years, Tesla has become known for its over-the-air software updates adding features to its vehicles.

It’s something that previously wasn’t standard in the auto industry, but Tesla’s software-heavy approach made it a no-brainer. Now, many automakers are following in its lead.

The automaker has used its over-the-air software capacity to improve the user interface and features like navigation. But there’s one navigation feature that Tesla owners have been asking for, seemingly forever, that had yet to launch: the ability to add waypoints toward a destination.

Today, Tesla finally released the feature as part of its 2021.40.5 software update that it started pushing to the fleet. The automaker wrote about the feature it is calling ‘add stop’ in the release notes:

“Add a new stop to your route by tapping the “+” icon on the navigation search button and searching for a destination, or selecting a pin on the map.”

Now Tesla owners are going to be able to use the native in-car navigation to enter a destination and add waypoints.

The same update also includes some of the same features that Tesla first started to push last week, like Tidal and cold weather improvements.

