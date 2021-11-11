Quick Charge Podcast: November 11, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Supercharger network reaches new milestone: 30,000 chargers worldwide
- Elon Musk sells $1.1 billion worth of Tesla stock (TSLA), but also collects $2.3 billion more
- Tesla (TSLA) confirms Elon Musk has sold roughly $5 billion worth of stocks so far, likely to keep going
- Tesla owners are warned by police that they might be targeted by professional thieves
- Subaru unveils Solterra: Electric SUV with a range of ~250 miles
- How Toyota sneakily spreads anti-EV propaganda in Japan
- Equipmake and Beulas partner with London’s largest bus operator to provide double decker electric buses
