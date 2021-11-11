Tesla Supercharger network reaches new milestone: 30,000 chargers worldwide

Tesla announced that it reached a new milestone with its Supercharger network: it now has over 30,000 fast-chargers around the world.

Earlier this summer, we reported on how Tesla is gearing up for a giant Supercharger expansion ahead of opening the network to other EVs.

Following Tesla’s confirmation of this, the automaker started hiring many new charging design managers in charge of opening new stations in the US.

As we noted, the move coincides with a new $7.5 billion federal program to fund EV infrastructure that is currently being adopted, and one of the requirements to get access to the funds is that the charging stations are open to vehicles from more than one automaker.

By opening its network, Tesla will increase traffic, but it will also have access to more funds to grow the network faster. And Tesla plans to grow its Supercharger network quickly. Last month, Tesla announced plans to triple the size of the Supercharger network within two years.

Today, the automaker announced that it reached a new milestone of having 30,000 Superchargers around the world:

30k Superchargers around the world — and counting pic.twitter.com/Yw7m3cJ6HA — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) November 11, 2021

Tesla is talking about Supercharger stalls, which are deployed at over 3,100 locations around the world.

The company appears to be accelerating deployment since it added about 5,000 Superchargers in just about 6 months.

One thing is unquestionable, Tesla has the largest global fast-charging network, and the network is growing fast.

Earlier this month, Tesla started testing the first stations with electric vehicles from other automakers ahead of truly opening the network to all EV owners.

Beyond just the Supercharger network, Tesla has two more networks of chargers. Tesla has its Destination network, which uses level 2 chargers, and it has started building its Megacharger network, which is for bigger electric vehicles like the Tesla Semi.

