Equipmake and Beulas partner with London’s largest bus operator to provide double decker electric buses

Coach bus and electric powertrain manufacturers Equipmake and Beulas have added a new member to their team to deliver all-electric double decker buses. The companies recently announced that Go-Ahead London, the largest bus operator in the capital, has joined as a partner. Go-Ahead London will begin in-service trials of the Jewel E electric buses on London streets beginning early next year.

Beulas is a coach manufacturer based in Girona, Catalonia, Spain, with nearly 90 years of experience. Equipmake is a UK-based electric powertrain developer with over 20 years of experience.

In addition to developing ultra-high-performance electric motors, Equipmake also offers complete EV drivetrains and ultra-fast power electronic systems – like those present in an electric double-decker bus.

In September, we reported news of the two companies partnering together to unveil the Jewel E, an electric double decker bus with a 543 kWh battery pack and a max range of 300 miles on a single charge. According to the companies, this is the largest battery of any two-axle, double-decker electric bus in the world.

At the time, Equipmake and Beulas stated the Jewel E would begin trials in the UK in early 2022. With the latest announcement, we now know who will begin those trials.

The Go Ahead London logo on the upcoming Jewel E electric double decker bus Photo: Equipmake

Go-Ahead London to begin trials with Jewel E electric buses

Per a press release from Equipmake, the Jewel E is one of the first electric buses to meet the latest Transport for London (TfL) bus safety requirements for 2024.

Equipmake stated that its development team also worked closely with Go-Ahead London’s engineering team to meet these 2024 specifications.

As a result, the electric buses are suitable to operate in the surrounding provinces as well, not just London. Richard Harrington, engineering director at Go-Ahead London, said:

At Go-Ahead London, we believe passionately that converting our fleet from internal combustion power to electric energy will deliver a long-term solution to cut emissions and help provide a clean air environment. To date, we have already saved 700 tonnes of CO2 with our existing electric fleet and opened Europe’s first all-electric bus garage, so we have the necessary infrastructure already in place to seamlessly integrate the Jewel E test-program into our services. What makes the Jewel E even more exciting is that it is one of the first EV bus to meet the new Transport for London (TfL) bus safety standard specifications and requirements for 2024, which is a key advantage for our passengers and drivers and the public.

The Jewel E is fit with a modular Li-ion battery design, offering future customers the option of a 325 kWh, 434 kWh, or 543kWh pack. Equipmake’s proprietary HTM 3500 motor promises 3,500 Nm of torque at a low speed of 1,000 rpm, delivering 400 kW max power.

Following Go-Ahead London’s service trials, the electric buses will begin manufacturing in Norfolk. The UK government has goals to integrate at least 4,000 British-built zero emission buses into the UK market by 2024, so more electric double decker buses are sure to follow.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.