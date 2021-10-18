Foxconn unveils 3 new electric vehicles as it is about to build EVs for other brands

At an event today, Foxconn unveiled three new electric vehicles: a sedan, an SUV, and a bus.

The manufacturing giant appears to be flexing its muscles ahead of becoming a manufacturer for other EV brands.

The company has been making a lot of moves in the EV space lately.

Last year, it had developed a platform of open-source hardware and software for EV manufacturing and was working to develop a solid-state battery by 2024.

Earlier this month, Foxconn even purchased most of Lordstown’s factory in Ohio to produce electric vehicles.

Furthermore, the manufacturing giant is also building a big factory in Wisconsin and it is expected to produce electric vehicles there.

Now at its Hon Hai Tech Day 2021 (HHTD21) event today, Foxconn unveiled three new electric vehicles as part of its new “commitment to become a global next-generation automotive manufacturer”:

Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), a global leader in smart manufacturing, today introduced for the first time, three autonomously developed electric vehicles: the Model C recreational vehicle, the Model E sedan and the Model T electric bus. The announcement was made during the livestreamed Hon Hai Tech Day 2021 (HHTD21) event, underlining Hon Hai’s commitment to become a global next-generation automotive manufacturer.

Aside from the electric bus, it sounds like Foxconn doesn’t actually plan to bring those electric vehicles to market under its own “Foxtron” brand.

The event was livecast and is below, starting about 1 hour in:

It would be especially hard with model names like “Model E,” which is owned by Ford.

Tesla even tried to use the trademark, which is not being actively used by Ford, but the automaker reportedly threaten to sue Tesla and the electric automaker decided to switch to “Model 3.”

Instead, Foxconn appears to be showcasing its EV making prowess as it is positioning itself to produce vehicles for companies like Lordstown, Fisker, and even courting its biggest partner, Apple.

Here are all the details about each vehicle released by Foxcoon:

Foxtron Model C

The Model C is the first model built on Hon Hai’s electric vehicle open platform and is positioned as the intrinsically optimized electric SUV with pure electric nature. The Model C’s four core features are: shape, space, power and energy consumption. Its design does not only have a minimalist appearance, but it has also significantly minimized the spaces used for mechanical components, while maximizing seating space. The Model C, which is 4.64 meters long with a wheelbase of 2.86 meters, offers comfortable seating for 5+2 people and plenty of storage space, making it easy to navigate crowded metro areas while still enjoying the luxury of a larger car. The Model C, with a low 0.27 drag coefficient, accelerates from 0 to 100 km in 3.8 seconds and delivers an extended range of 700km. Thanks to the open platform sharing advantages, consumers can have a pure electric SUV with high performance, high efficiency, high intelligence, low energy consumption and large space at a reasonable price comparable to a fuel-powered car.

Foxtron Model E

The Model E, jointly developed by Hon Hai and Italian design firm Pininfarina, is a technologically innovative luxury flagship sedan that can meet the needs of middle and high-end consumers. At the same time, it is also the high-quality first choice for businesses. The rear seat space can transform into a dedicated mobile office, with personal mobile devices seamlessly connected to the passenger car, enabling a series of smart applications such as face recognition door opening, smart windows and vehicle and environment interfaces. In addition to luxury and comfort, the Model E, with high performance and advanced dynamic control technology, delivers a power output of about 750 horsepower and achieves 0 to 100 km acceleration in a staggering 2.8 seconds, better than comparable models in the market and almost at the pace of a Formula One racing car. The Model E also has a 750km range to address the range anxiety of most electric car users.

Foxtron Model T

Positioned as an intelligent transportation solution, the Model T is a stylish urban bus. Its high rigid body design and protection meets the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) regulations and standards. In addition, the Model T has completed 200,000km of acceleration endurance test and more than 1,000 hours of rigid strength tests at the Automotive Research & Testing Center (ARTC) Testing, ensuring the safety of drivers and passengers alike. In terms of energy consumption and endurance, the Model T’s battery can withstand temperatures of up to 400 degrees, across a range of more than 400 kilometers. Under full load conditions, the maximum climbing capacity can reach 25%, and the maximum speed can reach 120 kilometers per hour, providing drivers with a relaxed and smooth driving experience, whilst allowing passengers a comfortable and safe journey.

