Quick Charge Podcast: October 16, 2021

- Tesla reduces premium connectivity free period to 30 days for Model 3 and Model Y
- Tesla opens Model Y orders in the UK, deliveries expected in early 2022
- Tesla removes Cybertruck specs and prices from its website
- Tesla officially launches its insurance using ‘real-time driving behavior,’ starting in Texas
- VW CEO Herbert Diess invites Elon Musk to talk on how Tesla innovates quickly
- Volkswagen Group BEV delivery numbers still a year behind Tesla, but gaining fast at 138% YOY
- Porsche Taycan EV has now passed iconic 911 in deliveries this year
- ElectraMeccanica begins customer deliveries of its SOLO EV
