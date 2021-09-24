Podcast: Tesla Megafactory, Audi Q4 e-tron, Toyota/Honda signing their death warrants, Rivian and more
This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including the new Tesla Megafactory, Audi Q4 etron launching in the US, Toyota and Honda singing their own death warrants, and more including some speculation about Rivian.
Sponsored by Electrify America: Discover all the new and innovative ways that Electrify America is providing freedom for electric vehicle drivers at ElectrifyAmerica.com.
The show is back live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel. As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Tesla (TSLA) breaks ground on new ‘Megafactory’ to produce Megapack batteries
- Elon Musk hints at new Tesla Gigafactory, denies location is in Russia
- Tesla agrees to finally honor solar roof prices on signed contracts
- Self-proclaimed ‘Elon Musk fanboy’ builds Tesla (TSLA) position worth over $4.6 billion
- Audi launches Q4 e-tron electric SUV starting at just $36,400 after incentives
- Honda announces pathetic electric vehicle ambitions in the US
- Toyota is facing boycotts over its fight to slow electric vehicle progress
- Ford announces partnership with Tesla cofounder JB Straubel’s Redwood on batteries
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.