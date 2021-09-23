Self-proclaimed ‘Elon Musk fanboy’ builds Tesla (TSLA) position worth over $4.6 billion

A self-proclaimed ‘Elon Musk fanboy’ has managed to accumulate a Tesla (TSLA) position worth over $4 billion. He has been keeping a relatively low profile, until now.

Despite his incredible wealth, Koguan Leo has managed to stay under the radar. A Google search won’t bring up a lot other than that he is a graduate of Columbia University and New York Law School, and he founded SHI International Corp, a large IT company.

The company wrote in his bio:

“Koguan Leo started and founded SHI International Corp. in 1989. He is the Founder and Chairman of the Board. He graduated from New York Law School in 1985 with a Juris Doctor (JD) and Columbia University in 1982 with a Master of International Affairs (MIA). In his honor, KoGuan Law School of Shanghai Jiao Tong University is named after him. He is also a Global Trustee Emeriti of Asia Society.”

More recently, he made the news for buying the $54 million Singapore penthouse of James Dyson – of fame for his vacuums.

The Chinese American billionaire has become active on Twitter as of late, and he comments a lot on Tesla and Elon Musk. He even described himself as an “Elon fanboy”.

On his Twitter account, he claimed to be the third-largest individual Tesla shareholder:

@bradsferguson, Please ask @MartinViecha, head of Investor Relation of Tesla, if I am Prof. Leo KoGuan and the 3rd largest individual shareholder of Tesla who owns more Tesla shares than that of ARK Invest and Baron Capital. Moreover, I challenge you to falsify KQID time engine. https://t.co/PMLwwohEmE — KoGuan Leo (@KoguanLeo) September 22, 2021

No public record could confirm this and Koguan Leo claimed that it is due to him holding the shares in several accounts, but he summoned Tesla’s head of investor relations, Martin Viecha, who confirmed the fact.

Koguan Leo apparently owns over 6.2 million shares of Tesla, which is currently worth $4.6 billion. That would indeed make him the third largest Tesla shareholder behind Elon Musk and Larry Ellison.

While it would be hard to catch up to those two, Koguan Leo says that he is still a buyer of Tesla shares. He went as far as claiming that he will “rise and fall with Tesla”:

More than 6.2 million Tesla shares. Still buying more shares slowly. I will rise and fall with Tesla. — KoGuan Leo (@KoguanLeo) September 20, 2021

He added that he is currently raising capital to buy another one-million Tesla shares by early next year.

Ark Invest, another large Tesla shareholder, has recently been selling shares of the electric automaker in a rebalancing of their portfolio – despite promoting a $3,000 per share target price for Tesla’s stock.

Koguan Leo says that he will be buying more shares than Ark can sell.

Electrek’s Take

I think we might have found the biggest Tesla bull on the planet.

It’s hard to guarantee since his company is private – and therefore, it’s hard to tell how much he is worth – but it sounds like his Tesla investment represents a large part of his net worth.

Of course, that’s subjective, and I know many people who have the majority of their net worth in Tesla stocks, but we are not talking about 10-figure net worths like this guy.

Whether you think that’s smart or not, you have to respect the guts needed to make such a large investment. Congrats.

