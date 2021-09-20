Elon Musk hints at new Tesla Gigafactory, denies location is in Russia

Elon Musk denied rumors that Tesla has selected a Russian city as its next location for a new Gigafactory.

In the process, he hinted that Tesla is on the hunt for a new location.

Tesla is currently in the process of starting production at two new massive factories, Gigafactory Berlin and Gigafactory Texas. These two factories are expected to more than double Tesla’s production capacity.

They are also the first EV factories that Tesla has built from the ground up – learning from its first experience at Gigafactory Shanghai.

With these three Gigafactories, Tesla would already have more electric vehicle production capacity than any other automaker, but it is not stopping there. The automaker is rumored to be planning its next Gigafactory.

In Russia, local media reported that Elon Musk has decided to build Tesla’s next factory in Korolev, but today, the CEO denied the rumor in a comment on Twitter:

“Tesla has not yet decided on a fourth Gigafactory location.”

By saying that Tesla “has not yet decided” the location, the CEO hints that they are currently in the process of making a decision.

Where could Tesla’s next Gigafactory end up?

In the past, Musk has talked about Tesla building a factory in the tri-state area on the east coast to try to tap into the local workforce.

It’s unclear if that’s still the plan now that Tesla has made a big investment in Texas, which is going to produce a lot of vehicles for the North American market.

There have also been rumors that Tesla would build a second Gigafactory in Europe and the same rumors have been going on in Asia.

Electrek’s Take

At this point, it’s anyone’s best guess, but I don’t think Tesla will make an announcement until it starts production at Gigafactory Berlin and Texas.

We could see an announcement by the end of the year.

