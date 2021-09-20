RGNT’s eye-catching, retro-styled electric motorcycles now taking orders

RGNT Motorcycles has developed one of the classier-looking retro-inspired electric motorcycles we’ve seen to date. After a few years of developments, now updated versions of the Swedish company’s bikes are finally available for order.

The RGNT No.1 electric motorcycle has been in the works since I began covering the company in 2019.

In fact, back then I first stumbled upon the design and fell in love with everything about the retro styling – or at least everything except the boxy battery. The company quickly responded to my comments with an updated battery design, then made good on the renderings when they unveiled the production version of the bike in 2020.

Now the company has updated the bike for Generation 1.5 and is sharing the new upgrades while simultaneously opening orders for the updated rides.

The 125 km/h (77 mph) electric motorcycle received a number of component upgrades, such as an improved suspension fork with increased durability and smoother ride characteristics, as well as new Galfer brake rotors.









RGNT has upgraded the bike with a new 11 kW (14.7 hp) motor that uses higher-quality windings to reduce heat by as much as 30%. That helps the motor run more efficiently and reduces wasted battery energy that gets lost as heat. The company claims a 13% efficiency boost that results in better range per charge.

A 7.7 kWh battery provides a range of 110 km (68 miles) on the highway, with a longer range of 160 km (100 miles) achievable in city riding.

New brake calipers supplied by J.Juan can also be found on the bike, complete with a Combined Braking System (CBS) for added safety. That’s the same Catalonian supplier that Zero Motorcycles turns to for its brakes.

A new Bike Control Unit (BCU) has been added to the bike to enable over-the-air (OTA) updates, making it easier for riders to take advantage of new software updates without having to visit a dealer.

The bike features a 7-inch touchscreen display that includes GPS navigation built into the screen. Starting at €12,495 (approximately $14,600), the RGNT No.1 electric motorcycles aren’t cheap, but they’re also fairly unique in the industry. Not only do they have a retro charm and hand-built European construction that is hard to match, but they even include a number of features not found on higher-dollar electric motorcycles like the Zero SR/F or Harley-Davidson LiveWire (can I please get some GPS navigation one of these days?).

With a somewhat limited top speed and maximum range, RGNT is still largely targeting urban riders and those seeking commuter electric motorcycles instead of longer-distance touring bikes. But with a growing market for urban riders and electric motorcycles increasingly expanding into this niche, RGNT may have an interesting jump on the retro segment.

