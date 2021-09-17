EVgo just launched a rewards program to earn free charging, here’s how it works

EVgo has announced a new loyalty program where customers can earn points toward future free charging sessions. The program, called EVgo Rewards, is a first of its kind for public charging networks in the US, according to EVgo. Here’s everything you need to know.

EVgo is a public EV charging network founded in 2010, during the start of the green wave of zero emission transportation that is just now starting to break toward the masses.

With over 800 fast chargers of 50 kW or greater now established in 35 states, EVgo currently sits as the largest public charging network in the US. With over 275,000 current customer accounts, EVgo has continually made efforts to provide a convenient, pleasant experience for EV drivers.

For example, the network offered charging discounts to those facing hardships in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the company announced a new program this past May that allows customers with the EVgo app to reserve a charging spot ahead of their visit.

With its most recent announcement, EVgo again looks to reward its customers with points from every charge that can be used to earn free charging.

Photo: EVgo

EVgo introduces new rewards program to earn free charging

In a press release, the charging network announced EVgo Rewards, a new point-based system for customers to stack up and earn free charging.

The program launched today and will automatically enroll all current customers as it expands throughout EVgo’s nationwide network.

The new loyalty program will allow all customers to accrue points for every dollar spent at EVgo chargers, and in return by rewarded with free charging. Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo, elaborated on the new program:

EVgo customers’ No. 1 suggestion for us is to create more EVgo stations. And once we build them, those very same customers using our chargers are helping to fuel our rapid growth and expansion across America – and we’re excited to reward that. EVgo Rewards says thank you to EV drivers for charging with EVgo, for promoting transportation electrification on social media, and for just celebrating another birthday as an EV driver. EVgo customers are local heroes in addressing climate change in their own lives and we all should share in the rewards for that.

How it works

To begin, EVgo customers will receive 50 points simply by activating their EVgo Rewards. Simply log into your EVgo account on the app, or browser. Charge you EV at one of EVgo’s fast chargers. 5 points will be awarded for every $1 spent at EVgo chargers throughout the US. Accrue 2,000 points to earn one free charge. When you reach 2,000 points, you’ll receive an EVgo free fast charging session, equivalent to $10 charging credit. Take advantage of other ways to earn EVgo Rewards points. – You’ll automatically earn 25 points on your birthday.

– 5 points for every Like or share of EVgo’s social media posts (limit 30 points per month)

– 5 points for every page view on the EVgo Rewards page (limit 30 points per month) Visit the EVgo Rewards page to check your current balance and redeem points. https://rewards.evgo.com/

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.