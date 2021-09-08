Quick Charge Podcast: September 8, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla obtains patent on its wild idea to use lasers as windshield wipers
- Tesla (TSLA) produces record number of EVs at Gigafactory Shanghai, mostly exports
- Tesla is building a team of energy traders
- A new giant Tesla Megapack project is under construction in the UK
- Cupra shares ‘ambitions’ to become fully electric brand by 2030
- I drove a rare solar-electric yacht to test clean-sea propulsion, here’s how it went
- Polestar shares 2.2 kWh transporter concept capable of hauling 400 lbs
- Bosch unveils unique EV cable without bulky ‘charging brick’
