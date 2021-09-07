A new giant Tesla Megapack project is under construction in the UK

Tesla has started delivering new Megapack batteries for a giant new 99 MW/198 MWh energy storage project under construction in the UK.

Almost exactly two years ago, Tesla launched the Megapack. It was Tesla’s third stationary energy storage product after the Powerwall and Powerpack.

A single Megapack unit is a container-sized 3 MWh battery system with integrated modules, inverters, and thermal systems.

With the bigger size and integrated power electronics, Tesla claims that the Megapack is 60% more energy-dense than its Powerpack.

It also comes on-site ready to install and can ship in containers.

The battery system quickly became extremely popular to deploy large-scale energy storage projects, like a battery project replacing a gas peaker in Ventura County and a huge 1 GWh project in Northern California.

Now, we learn of a new one in the United Kingdom.

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV), part of Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, and Harmony Energy announced that they started construction on what should become the largest energy storage project in the UK, and unsurprisingly, they are suing Tesla Megapacks:

“Work has started immediately at the 99MW / 198MWh Clay Tye site near the M25 in Essex, which is the biggest project of its kind under construction in the UK in terms of energy capacity. It will use a system of Tesla Megapack lithium-ion batteries, together with Tesla’s Autobidder AI software for real-time trading and control.”

The large new battery system is expected to help the grid optimize the use of renewable energy.

It will add to an existing joint 34 MW / 68 MWh Contego battery energy storage facility near Burgess Hill in West Sussex, which has now gone live with a system of 28 Tesla Megapack batteries and Tesla’s Autobidder software.

With these two projects, the UK is starting to rapidly adopt energy storage capacity using Tesla Megapacks.

Furthermore, Harmony Energy says that it has d 1.2 GWh of battery projects construction ready in the UK.

