Quick Charge Podcast: September 1, 2021

- Watch Tesla Model S Plaid with Track Mode do hot laps on Nürburgring racetrack
- Tesla Model Y takes over Norway, pushes all-electric car sales to 72% market share
- Tesla now aims for Full Self-Driving Beta public release ~September 25th (U)
- Genesis announces all-electric future, ending new internal combustion models in 2025
- Ford F150 Lightning electric pickup has now 130,000 reservations — is it good or bad?
- Cupra unveils stunning electric hot hatchback, could hint at $25,000 VW ID.2
- BMW plans to reduce CO2 emissions in vehicle life cycles by 40% by 2030
- Sono Motors introduces its own bidirectional home charger
