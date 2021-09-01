Tesla now aims for Full Self-Driving Beta public release ~September 25th (U)

Update: Sept 2: In a series of new Tweets, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has pinpointed the target delivery date of the “FSD opt-in Button” to on or around September 25th, details below.

Elon Musk is now saying that Tesla is aiming for the wider public release of its Full Self-Driving Beta in about four weeks.

We are coming up on almost a year since Tesla started testing its Full Self-Driving Beta in its early access program with some customers.

The software enables Tesla vehicles to virtually drive themselves both on highways and city streets, but it is still considered a level 2 driver assist since it requires driver supervision at all times. The driver remains responsible for the vehicle, needs to keep their hands on the steering wheel, and be ready to take control.

CEO Elon Musk has been promising a wider release of the Full Self-Driving Beta software to customers who purchased the FSD package, but the release has been delayed for a while.

More recently, the CEO has linked the wider release to Tesla pushing a new FSD Beta version 10 update, which has been expected after two more “point releases” in the coming weeks.

In a new comment on Twitter today, Musk says that the plan has apparently changed and Tesla now aims to push FSD Beta v10 to the early access fleet next week.

After that release, the CEO is expected for it to get tested for about four weeks before the wider release:

“We should be there with Beta 10, which goes out a week from Friday (no point release this week). It will have a completely retrained NN, so will need another few weeks after that for tuning & bug fixes. Best guess is a public beta button in ~4 weeks.”

The wider release is expected to take the form of a download button for people who purchased the FSD package to decide whether or not to download the FSD Beta software.

Tesla recently pushed a new version 9.2 of FSD Beta, which Musk wasn’t impressed with, but he has been personally testing v9.3 and liked the new version.

Now it sounds like v9.3 will become v10, and will get pushed to the early access fleet for testing before a wider release.

Electrek‘s take

Well, it’s an Elon timeline, and he says that it is his “best guess.” And we know how good those are when it comes to FSD timelines.

Also, you should keep in mind that this is only for the US market.

Other markets are not expected to get the download button, even if you purchased the FSD package as Tesla needs to adapt the system to the specificities of the road in other countries.

Update September 1: Musk today updated his timeline with a more dialed in date. On Friday September 10th, Tesla is expected to roll out Beta 10. “Looks promising that Beta 10.1, about 2 weeks later, will be good enough for public opt in request button”

Looks promising that Beta 10.1, about 2 weeks later, will be good enough for public opt in request button — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 2, 2021

FTC: Electrek is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.