Cupra unveils stunning electric hot hatchback, could hint at $25,000 VW ID.2

Cupra has unveiled a stunning new electric hot hatchback concept that could give us an idea of the shape of the upcoming $25,000 VW ID.2.

Cupra, a Volkswagen brand, today unveiled the CUPRA UrbanRebel ahead of the IAA auto show in Munich next week.

While the vehicle is only a concept, which doesn’t really get us excited, or at least not as much as a production car, the automaker mentioned a few things that caught our attention.

They keep referencing an upcoming production version coming in 2025:

The CUPRA UrbanRebel Concept gives an idea of the future design language of the urban electric vehicle, which will be launched in 2025.

That matches the timing of the VW ID.2, an upcoming hatchback that’s smaller and cheaper than the VW ID.4.

The new vehicle platform is also expected to be used to make other electric vehicles by Volkswagen’s other brands.

On top of it, the dimensions of the CUPRA UrbanRebel Concept – a total length of 4,080mm, a width of 1,795mm, and a height of 1,444mm – are just a little smaller than the ID.3 or about what we expect the ID.2 to be.

But since we’re talking about Cupra, a performance brand, the concept is sporting a more aggressive hot hatch look:









In terms of specs, it’s not worth putting too much weight on them since it’s still an early concept, but Cupra is talking about significant performance:

The CUPRA UrbanRebel Concept delivers 250kW of continuous power and up to 320kW at its peak. It can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in only 3.2 secs.

The UrbanRebel Concept is going to be displayed at the IAA mobility show next week, and we are going to take a closer look in person.

We will also try to find out if the connection with the VW ID.2 and the cheaper EVs coming from the Volkswagen group holds up.

