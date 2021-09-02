Cupra unveils stunning electric hot hatchback, could hint at $25,000 VW ID.2

-
CUPRA

Cupra has unveiled a stunning new electric hot hatchback concept that could give us an idea of the shape of the upcoming $25,000 VW ID.2.

Cupra, a Volkswagen brand, today unveiled the CUPRA UrbanRebel ahead of the IAA auto show in Munich next week.

While the vehicle is only a concept, which doesn’t really get us excited, or at least not as much as a production car, the automaker mentioned a few things that caught our attention.

They keep referencing an upcoming production version coming in 2025:

The CUPRA UrbanRebel Concept gives an idea of the future design language of the urban electric vehicle, which will be launched in 2025.

That matches the timing of the VW ID.2, an upcoming hatchback that’s smaller and cheaper than the VW ID.4.

The new vehicle platform is also expected to be used to make other electric vehicles by Volkswagen’s other brands.

On top of it, the dimensions of the CUPRA UrbanRebel Concept – a total length of 4,080mm, a width of 1,795mm, and a height of 1,444mm – are just a little smaller than the ID.3 or about what we expect the ID.2 to be.

But since we’re talking about Cupra, a performance brand, the concept is sporting a more aggressive hot hatch look:

In terms of specs, it’s not worth putting too much weight on them since it’s still an early concept, but Cupra is talking about significant performance:

The CUPRA UrbanRebel Concept delivers 250kW of continuous power and up to 320kW at its peak. It can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in only 3.2 secs.

The UrbanRebel Concept is going to be displayed at the IAA mobility show next week, and we are going to take a closer look in person.

We will also try to find out if the connection with the VW ID.2 and the cheaper EVs coming from the Volkswagen group holds up.

FTC: Electrek is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Guides

CUPRA

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger

CUPRA Born Launch: Can you see yourself in the ‘h...
Cupra Tavascan electric SUV concept gets nod at full pr...
VW’s Seat unveils sleek new MEB-based electric SU...
CUPRA teases new all-electric concept crossover before ...
Show More Comments

Related

Volkswagen to introduce camo’d ID.5 GTX in September as a ‘near-production concept’

Tesla’s $25,000 electric car: temper your expectations about the timing

Audi’s new Skysphere concept is two cars in one

First VW ID.4 electric SUV pre-production units roll off the line at Chattanooga factory

Volkswagen begins ID.3 pre-orders in China ahead of October launch

BMW unveils fast, funky electric motorbike designed for teens and young adults

Tesla is reportedly going to buy BYD’s new ‘blade batteries’ in an unlikely partnership

August EV Deals: VW ID.4, Chevy Bolt EV/EUV, Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, 2022 Nissan LEAF