Tesla Model Y takes over Norway, pushes all-electric car sales to 72% market share

-
TeslaTesla Model Y

Tesla started deliveries of the Model Y in Europe last month, and within a week it became the best-selling vehicle in Norway.

It helped pushed all-electric car sales to 72% market share – a new record.

Norway has been achieving some incredible levels of EV penetration in the market.

We recently reported that electric cars had 64% of the market in the country last month.

At the time, we noted how a single new compelling electric vehicle launching in the market can make a big difference.

We have a good example of that since the Tesla Model Y launched in Europe last month.

In Norway, deliveries started just a week before the end of the month, and the electric SUV still managed to become the best-selling vehicle in the country.

According to registration data, Tesla delivered 1,115 Model Y vehicles in the country.

The second best-selling vehicle in the country last month was another electric SUV, the VW ID.4, followed by the Tesla Model Model 3:

The start of Model Y deliveries also made Tesla the best-selling brand in the country in August:

The most impressive thing is how it affected the overall electric vehicle market share in the country.

Norway already has the best EV adoption rate in the world, but the Model Y pushed it to new records with almost 72% for all-electric vehicles:

Passenger carsNumber in August 2021Market share in August 2021Market share in August 2020Market share so far in 2021Market share same period in 2020
Only petrol engine7524.6%11.1%4.9%10.5%
Only diesel engine5193.2%9.8%4.7%11.3%
Hybrids all3 34520.4%26.2%30.3%29.8%
Zero emissions11 81171.9%52.8%60.1%48.4%

When accounting for hybrids and plug-ins, it goes to over 92% with internal combustion engine vehicles accounting for 7.8% of the market.

Model Y vehicles in Norway came from Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai, and it may take a few more months for another shipment to come.

It could affect Norway’s EV adoption in the next few months, but even more new EV models are expected to arrive on the market later this year – likely pushing to new records again.

FTC: Electrek is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects…

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y is an all-electric compact SUV built on Tesla's third-generation vehicle platform.

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger

Tesla now aims for Full Self-Driving Beta public releas...
Tesla delays new Roadster to 2023, but there’s a ...
Tesla expands its driver monitoring system
Most expensive electric vehicles money can buy in 2021
Tesla survey shows take rate for Full Self-Driving pack...
A side by side comparison of Tesla Cybertruck, Ford F-1...
Tesla adds more jobs to build its humanoid robot, hints...
SVOLT unveils cobalt-free battery pack in China
Show More Comments

Related

‘Most-funded e-bike company in the world’ raises $128M as electric bikes rake in cash

Sono Motors introduces its own bidirectional home charger

BMW unveils fast, funky electric motorbike designed for teens and young adults

Tesla now aims for Full Self-Driving Beta public release ~September 25th (U)

Quick Charge Podcast: September 1, 2021

CA Dems endorse plan to push California gas car ban to 2030

South Korea is getting a massive 1.4 GW floating offshore wind farm

Tesla delays new Roadster to 2023, but there’s a big ‘if’