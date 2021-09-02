Tesla Model Y takes over Norway, pushes all-electric car sales to 72% market share

Tesla started deliveries of the Model Y in Europe last month, and within a week it became the best-selling vehicle in Norway.

It helped pushed all-electric car sales to 72% market share – a new record.

Norway has been achieving some incredible levels of EV penetration in the market.

We recently reported that electric cars had 64% of the market in the country last month.

At the time, we noted how a single new compelling electric vehicle launching in the market can make a big difference.

We have a good example of that since the Tesla Model Y launched in Europe last month.

In Norway, deliveries started just a week before the end of the month, and the electric SUV still managed to become the best-selling vehicle in the country.

According to registration data, Tesla delivered 1,115 Model Y vehicles in the country.

The second best-selling vehicle in the country last month was another electric SUV, the VW ID.4, followed by the Tesla Model Model 3:

The start of Model Y deliveries also made Tesla the best-selling brand in the country in August:

The most impressive thing is how it affected the overall electric vehicle market share in the country.

Norway already has the best EV adoption rate in the world, but the Model Y pushed it to new records with almost 72% for all-electric vehicles:

Passenger cars Number in August 2021 Market share in August 2021 Market share in August 2020 Market share so far in 2021 Market share same period in 2020 Only petrol engine 752 4.6% 11.1% 4.9% 10.5% Only diesel engine 519 3.2% 9.8% 4.7% 11.3% Hybrids all 3 345 20.4% 26.2% 30.3% 29.8% Zero emissions 11 811 71.9% 52.8% 60.1% 48.4%

When accounting for hybrids and plug-ins, it goes to over 92% with internal combustion engine vehicles accounting for 7.8% of the market.

Model Y vehicles in Norway came from Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai, and it may take a few more months for another shipment to come.

It could affect Norway’s EV adoption in the next few months, but even more new EV models are expected to arrive on the market later this year – likely pushing to new records again.

FTC: Electrek is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.