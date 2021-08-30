Quick Charge Podcast: August 30, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla on Autopilot crashes into stopped police car just as it is being investigated for similar crashes
- Tesla pushes new software update to improve Model S suspension, Autopark, and more
- The mystery of a Tesla found destroyed on a frozen lake is solved, and it’s a wild story
- A note left on a Tesla Model 3 shows just how little people know about electric cars
- Karma expands to commercial electrification with ‘Powered by Karma’ B2B strategy
- Toyota resumes self-driving operations at Paralympic Games; CEO remains skeptical of autonomous progress
- Watch Rivian’s R1T easily navigate through at least 3 feet of water
- XPeng says Voyager X2 has begun flying in extreme environments and high altitudes
- GAC-Aion unveils 480 kW fast charger, well below previously rumored 600 kW
