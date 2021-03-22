Lucid ‘sold out’ the first version of its Air electric sedan, but we don’t know how many

Lucid Motors announced today that it has sold out the first version of its upcoming Air electric sedan: the Dream Edition.

Though, it’s not clear how many vehicles they are talking about…

Lucid Motors is considered one of the most serious electric vehicle startups to have spawned after Tesla.

After a few years of financial difficulties, the company secured strong financial support from an oil country, Saudi Arabia, of all places.

It enabled them to unveil the production version of the Lucid Air, their first vehicle, and complete the investment in the first phase of their factory in Arizona to produce the vehicle.

When unveiling the Air last year, Lucid said that the first version of the Luxury sedan to hit the market will be the fully-equipped “Dream Edition”:

Models Price (USD before incentives) Range (EPA Est.) Horsepower Performance Specs (0-60s acceleration, 1/4 mile time, top speed) Charging (up to) Availability Air Below $80,00 TBA TBA TBA 300 miles in 20 mins – 1,200 mph 2022 Air Touring $95,000 406 miles 620 hp 3.2s, 11.4s, 155 mph 300 miles in 20 mins – 1,200 mph Q4 2021 Air Grand Touring $139,000 517 miles 800 hp 3.0s, 10.8s, 168 mph 300 miles in 20 mins – 1,200 mph Q2 2021 Air Dream Edition $169,000 503 miles 1,080 hp 2.5s, 9.9s, 168 mph 300 miles in 20 mins – 1,200 mph Q2 2021

The more expensive and fully-equipped version comes with Lucid’s bigger 113 kWh battery pack enabling over 500 miles of range.

It required a bigger $7,500 refundable deposit than the other versions.

Today, Lucid announced that it has sold out the Dream Edition version of the Air:

“That was fast. The limited run of Lucid Air Dream Edition is now fully booked. This exclusive design was created to celebrate the launch of Lucid Air. If you were hoping to reserve a Dream Edition, you can still get on the waitlist when you reserve a Grand Touring model.”

However, the automaker has never disclosed how many Lucid Air Dream Editions it plans to produce.

We reached out to the company to see if they are willing to release that information, and we will update if we get an answer.

Lucid has originally planned to deliver the Dream Edition this quarter, but it was recently pushed to the second half of the year.

The vehicle could still come before Tesla’s new Model S Plaid+ and, therefore, become the first electric vehicle with over 500 miles on a single charge.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.